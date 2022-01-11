Email City Guide
Surveillance footage shows suspected car burglar

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department asked the public Tuesday for help in identifying a suspect who was caught on video burglarizing multiple vehicles.

Eight unlocked cars near Van Dorn Dr. and Laci Lane were burglarized on the night of Jan. 10, according to police. One of the burglaries was captured on video. In the footage, a suspect can be seen taking a Carhartt jacket embroidered with the words “Wichita Industrial Sales” from a pickup truck.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here. You can also call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

You never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

