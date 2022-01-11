Email City Guide
Suspects in Monday chase, officer shooting in Comanche County identified

Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been arrested in connection to a chase and shooting in...
Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been arrested in connection to a chase and shooting in Comanche and Caddo Counties.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified two suspects arrested after a chase with law enforcement through Caddo and Comanche Counties Monday.

According to OSBI, it began when Lawton police tried to pull over a vehicle driven by Brandi Crosby.

They said Crosby failed to stop, resulting in a lengthy chase.

During that chase, OSBI officials said a passenger of the vehicle, Larry Starr Hardison, fired several shots from the vehicle at officers as they followed.

One Lawton Police officer was injured in that shooting and has since been released from the hospital.

According to OSBI, Hardison was arrested for shooting with intent to kill while Crosby was arrested as an accessory and for felony eluding of a police officer.

Both have been taken to the Comanche County Jail where they are currently in custody.

A third person was also arrested, but OSBI officials said that person was released with no charges.

