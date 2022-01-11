Email City Guide
United Supermarkets managers help during Oklaunion train derailment, fire

United Supermarket workers in Vernon acted fast.
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - The Oklaunoin train derailment and fire that took place over the weekend took many people by surprise. The incident happened off of Highway U.S. 287 and F.M.483 in Oklaunion.

When two United Supermarkets managers walked into work at their Vernon location on Saturday afternoon, they had no idea that they would be in charge of packing up donations of water, ice and Gatorade.

“This is the people business we’re in, we’re not just groceries,” Eric Knowles, grocery manager at United Supermarkets in Vernon. “We’re in the people business, and we’re into the community.”

Knowles and Roy Azaria, service manager at United Supermarkets in Vernon, both said they’ve helped to make donations to several community members before and jumped in and helped where they could.

“Everybody wants to be the movie actor, basketball player, or the rock star, but those guys are the real heroes, the firefighters, the EMTs, the police officers, the doctors, the teachers to use. That’s the real superheroes right there,” said Azaria.

One official said his deputies were one of many who benefited from United Markets donations.

“We’re very blessed here in Wilbarger County to have some really good citizens in times of need who will always come out and assist in any way possible. Whether it’s through food or water and just the moral support on things,” said Brian Fritze, Wilbarger County Sheriff.

