Wednesday Falls Ride hours reduced due to employee shortage

Service hours for the connector route have changed.(City of Wichita Falls website)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has reduced Falls Ride hours for Wednesday, Jan. 12, due to a shortage in bus drivers caused by illness.

Service hours for the connector route have changed to the following:

  • Connector route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Night Crawler will remain in service. City officials said passengers who normally use the connector route to travel to Sikes Senter Mall can use the central route instead.

If you’re interested in becoming a bus driver for Falls Ride, head to the City of Wichita Falls Human Resources Department website.

