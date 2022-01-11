Wednesday Falls Ride hours reduced due to employee shortage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has reduced Falls Ride hours for Wednesday, Jan. 12, due to a shortage in bus drivers caused by illness.

Service hours for the connector route have changed to the following:

Connector route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Night Crawler will remain in service. City officials said passengers who normally use the connector route to travel to Sikes Senter Mall can use the central route instead.

If you’re interested in becoming a bus driver for Falls Ride, head to the City of Wichita Falls Human Resources Department website.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.