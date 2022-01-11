WF man arrested, accused of assaulting woman

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man has been arrested after allegedly beating a woman with a pistol when she refused to be intimate with him.

Romeail Geter, 67, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on Monday. According to police, Geter continually asked a woman to have sex with him while she was with him at his house.

When she refused, police say he slammed her head into a wall, punched her in the face, and grabbed what she believed was a pistol before hitting her in the head multiple times. The woman was reportedly able to escape after she bit Geter, running back to her home and calling law enforcement.

Police discharged a taser at Geter and arrested him outside his home before doing a protective sweep of the house, where they allegedly saw blood splatters and a pellet pistol resembling a real gun in the living room. The report noted that Geter had no bleeding injuries. He remains in jail on a $50,000 bond.

