Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF man arrested, accused of assaulting woman

Romeail Geter, 67, was arrested for aggravated assault on Monday.
Romeail Geter, 67, was arrested for aggravated assault on Monday.(WFPD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man has been arrested after allegedly beating a woman with a pistol when she refused to be intimate with him.

Romeail Geter, 67, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on Monday. According to police, Geter continually asked a woman to have sex with him while she was with him at his house.

When she refused, police say he slammed her head into a wall, punched her in the face, and grabbed what she believed was a pistol before hitting her in the head multiple times. The woman was reportedly able to escape after she bit Geter, running back to her home and calling law enforcement.

Police discharged a taser at Geter and arrested him outside his home before doing a protective sweep of the house, where they allegedly saw blood splatters and a pellet pistol resembling a real gun in the living room. The report noted that Geter had no bleeding injuries. He remains in jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Vernon ISD announces week-long closure due to COVID-19 quarantine.
Vernon ISD announces closure due to COVID-19 quarantine
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 940 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Monday
BNSF officials said the train had 98 cars carrying ethanol, and almost thirty caught on fire.
Final report issued for derailed train in Wilbarger
A chase through Caddo and Comanche counties has come to an end.
UPDATE: Suspects in officer shooting, chase arrested in Comanche County

Latest News

News Channel 6 to air Dallas Cowboys game vs San Francisco 49ers
News Channel 6 to air Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers matchup
Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been arrested in connection to a chase and shooting in...
Suspects in Monday chase, officer shooting in Comanche County identified
Service hours for the connector route have changed.
Wednesday Falls Ride hours reduced due to employee shortage
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 369 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Tuesday