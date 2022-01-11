Email City Guide
Wichita County deputies to get new tasers

Upgrades are on the way for Wichita County deputies.
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office will soon receive new tasers.

Sheriff David Duke said the last time his deputies received new tasers was back in early 2000. He said the new tasers will have more force and will be yellow instead of black.

“Modern and the shapes different about it. Cartridges are different. Cartridges will shoot further than what we ever had before so some of these guys that kinda got a rabbit toe that’s gonna run, they can get hit pretty quickly at a further distance so it’s a very neat, unique tool for us to utilize,” said Sheriff Duke.

The sheriff said everyone will need to get trained on how to use the tasers, including himself.

