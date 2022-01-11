Email City Guide
Young County Republicans host candidate forum

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Candidates running for the Young County Republican Primary ballot gathered at NCTC for a forum on Monday.

The event was hosted by the Young County Republicans.

The four candidates for District 68 State Representative are Incumbent David Spiller, Mark Middleton, Craig Carter and Gary Franklin.

Matt Pruitt and Scott Shook are both running for the Young County Commissioner 2 position, while Jimmy Wiley and Rob Ward are running for the Young County Commissioner 4 position. Joey Stewart and Lonnie Wales are running for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3.

