1 death, 400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 400 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Wednesday.
64 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized, according to health officials. Six deaths and 1,709 cases have been reported so far this week.
|DATE
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
|4
|50s, 60s (2), 80s
|940
|59
|Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022
|1
|60s
|369
|55
|Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022
|1
|50s
|400
|64
Last week, the health district reported a total of eight deaths, 1,302 cases and 593 recoveries.
