Another cold front arrives Friday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 66 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 30 with clear skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 71 with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 36 with mostly clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 72 with cloudy skies. However, late Friday, a cold front will arrive. This cold front will cause temps to fall into the mid-30s.

Saturday, we will only have a high of 40 with windy conditions. Wind speeds will be between 20 and 30 mph. Gusts could reach as high as 50 mph.

