Booker T. Washington STUCO donates blankets to Faith Mission

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Booker T. Washington student council delivered 32 blankets on Tuesday to Wichita Falls Faith Mission.

Student council members raised money by selling Candy Cane Grams to the student body before Christmas.

The students decided to use the money to work with Blankets of Hope to purchase blankets for Faith Mission. Student council members then wrote letters attached to each blanket in the hopes of bringing peace and joy to the recipient.

