“Centurion” horse unveiled in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was a big day for Leadership Wichita Falls as their latest painted horse was shown off to the public.

The unveiling took place at Corlett, Probst & Boyd, a consulting firm that’s been around since 1922.

Partner and Project Engineer Devin Smith said they chose to honor the Wichita Falls Art Community with the horse named “Centurion” in hopes of bringing attention to the need for STEM education in our area.

“We’re glad to be on a team with the Leadership Wichita Falls and Sandy Hay should be able to celebrate our serving the community for 100 years, Sandy did amazing work, we’re a bunch of nerdy engineers so I’m glad she has the artistic ability to be able to make something so amazing,” said Smith.

Hay said she was truly honored that she was asked to paint the majestic horse and humbled to join the many talented artists that have also painted horses for the city.

The mane event is a Leadership Wichita Falls fundraiser which began in 2007. Each horse is purchased by a business or person and the artist is chosen by the owners of the horse.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.