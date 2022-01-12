Child struck by police cruiser in Iowa dies

RED OAK, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The Iowa State Patrol is in charge of an investigation into a deadly collision between a Red Oak police cruiser and a child Monday night.

The victim, Vana Marie Redd, 12, died of her injuries, according to the Iowa State Patrol report.

Vana, a sixth-grader, had been on her way to a grocery store to buy snacks with a gift card she got for Christmas, according to Vana Marie Redd’s older sister, 15-year-old Gracie Redd, the Associated Press reported.

The state police reported that several Red Oak officers were responding to an apartment fire, WOWT said. They were traveling northbound when one of the three patrol cars struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said the police cruiser had its lights and sirens on.

Officials said the child ran into the roadway, and the crash remains under investigation.

The officer involved in the crash has been placed on paid leave while the investigating is ongoing, the Associated Press reported.

In an email to parents, the school district said grief counselors will meet with students over the next few days to help them cope.

