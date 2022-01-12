Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

City leaders to use lasers to get rid of crows plaguing town

The city is turning to inexpensive tech, $20 green lasers, to annoy the birds into leaving....
The city is turning to inexpensive tech, $20 green lasers, to annoy the birds into leaving. (Source: KGO via CNN Newsource)
By KGO Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) - It’s like a scene straight out of a movie.

“When the sun starts going down, they come around,” Frank Hampton, a Sunnyvale resident said.

Hampton was referring to a large group of crows, also called a murder, that make a nightly return to downtown Sunnyvale.

“You look up in the sky and it’s almost like a planetarium where you see all these dots up in the sky and it’s just, I don’t know, nature at its best,” said another Sunnyvale resident, Scott Killbourn.

While some residents are fascinated by the birds, others aren’t the biggest fans of them. They are concerned about the noise they make and the mess they leave, coating sidewalks and outside seating areas. City leaders have been forced to find a different way to keep downtown crow-free.

“We’ve tried multiple things. In the past, we’ve had falcons, we’ve put reflectors in our trees, and nothing seems to help,” Mayor Larry Klein said.

Now, the city is turning to inexpensive tech, $20 green lasers, to annoy the birds into leaving.

“It’s far better than spending, you know, hundreds of dollars to spray wash the sidewalks every few weeks, or spray wash Murphy Avenue because of that health risk,” Klein said.

Klein said the downtown association is providing lasers to restaurants along historic Murphy Avenue.

On Tuesday, there were clear signs of bird droppings on the area, and residents have their fair share of stories.

It’s no laughing matter to the Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society.

They’re concerned about the crows and state “lasers pose a threat of blindness to the birds, which we cannot condone, as well as a risk to humans and aircraft.”

City leaders plans to launch the pilot program at the end of the month, hoping it’s enough to keep the crows from coming back.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports indicate two toddlers, ages 1 and 2, were found alone and tied up in a bedroom in San...
Reports: 2 toddlers found tied up in San Antonio home
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 369 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Tuesday
Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Burkburnett ISD schools will close for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 cases.
Burkburnett ISD to close for rest of week due to rise in COVID cases
Eight cars were burglarized on the night of Jan. 10, according to WFPD.
Surveillance footage shows suspected car burglar

Latest News

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the...
Scientists discover giant 180-million-year-old ‘sea dragon’ fossil in UK
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Soaring COVID-19 cases renew US debate over mask mandates
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Police: $1 million in illegal drugs, commercial-grade pill press seized in Louisiana
FILE - Boats prepare to tow giant Olympic rings as they are removed from the waterfront area at...
Man charged with giving Olympic athletes performance drugs
FILE - Signs about social distancing and other protocols are seen about the theme park as...
Universal workers must be vaccinated or get weekly testing