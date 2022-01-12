Email City Guide
Family uses sleuth skills to track down stolen show dog

By WCCO Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) - Thanks to the detective work and kindness of a Minnesota family, an award-winning boxer is safe after he was stolen along with his owner’s van.

Michelle Baker drove to Minnesota from Iowa with her award-winning boxer, Jasper, to participate in the Land O’ Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show. Jasper was kenneled in the back of Baker’s van Saturday morning in Saint Paul when it was stolen from outside a hotel.

Police released a hotel surveillance photo image of a person of interest Monday afternoon. That’s when the Wintz family stepped in and began cracking the case. They recognized the man and knew where he lived.

Michelle Baker drove to Minnesota with her award-winning boxer, Jasper, to participate in the Land O’ Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show. He was kenneled in the back of her van when it was stolen.(Source: Michelle Baker, WCCO via CNN)

“I’m on the phone with her [Baker], and I’m like, ‘We just found the vehicle,’” Tara Wintz said.

The van was locked, but James Wintz broke the window, with Baker’s permission. Jasper was still in the back. He may been have stuck in the cage in below freezing temperatures since the van was taken.

“I just screamed at her, ‘He’s alive.’ And she lost it and I lost it, and I’m bawling and she’s crying. It was just so crazy,” Tara Wintz said.

The Wintz family wrapped Jasper in a blanket and gave him food and water. They have two dogs of their own, so they understand that bond and the need to help others these days.

“Every time I talked to the owner, she just kept begging me, ‘Please find him.’ I said, ‘You know what? I promise you this… I will be out here all night, and you are going to have him back,’” Tara Wintz said.

Baker’s friend has since picked up Jasper to bring him back home.

St. Paul Police have not confirmed if the alleged thief has been arrested for stealing the van and the dog.

