Floral Heights UMC cancels Spirit Day after surge in COVID-19 cases

Spirit Day for Women was canceled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the area.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Floral Heights United Methodist Church announced Wednesday that its Spirit Day for Women event has been canceled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Women who purchased tickets for the event will be given refunds, according to event chair Anita Beeks.

Spirit Day for Women was scheduled to take place Jan. 29.

