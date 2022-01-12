Girl Scouts add new cookie ‘Adventurefuls’ to this year’s lineup

Email City Guide
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(Gray News) - It’s that time of year again – Girl Scout cookie time.

This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Toast-Yays, which debuted last year, will also be available again this year, alongside all the classics like Thin Mints and Samoas.

Girl Scout cookies are available to order now through April.

