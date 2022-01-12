Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

GOP bills in Florida would ban abortions after 15 weeks

A group of anti-abortion protesters pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1,...
A group of anti-abortion protesters pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington.(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Most abortions would be banned in Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy under bills filed by Republicans on the first day of the state’s legislative session.

The measures filed Tuesday by Sen. Kelli Stargel and Rep. Erin Grall are similar to a Mississippi law currently under challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The bills have no exceptions for rape and incest but they do say an abortion outside the proposed 15 week limit would be allowed if necessary to save the mother’s life, prevent a mother’s serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP legislative leaders said they support the bills. Democrats said they will fight fiercely to derail them.

Current Florida law allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The new bills will be considered during the 60-day legislative session that began Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports indicate two toddlers, ages 1 and 2, were found alone and tied up in a bedroom in San...
Reports: 2 toddlers found tied up in San Antonio home
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 369 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Tuesday
Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Burkburnett ISD schools will close for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 cases.
Burkburnett ISD to close for rest of week due to rise in COVID cases
Eight cars were burglarized on the night of Jan. 10, according to WFPD.
Surveillance footage shows suspected car burglar

Latest News

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Biden sending more COVID tests to schools to keep them open
As the country faces skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations, the Biden...
White House under pressure as US struggles with omicron
In this Feb. 23, 2007, file photo, Girl Scouts sell cookies.
Girl Scouts partners with DoorDash to get cookies to customers
Michelle Baker drove to Minnesota with her award-winning boxer, Jasper, to participate in the...
Family uses sleuth skills to track down stolen show dog
After recognizing a photo of a person of interest, a family stepped and began cracking the case.
Dog found safe after owner's van stolen from outside Minn. hotel