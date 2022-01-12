Henrietta man who burned FL buoy caught after bartender tip

KEY WEST, Florida (KAUZ) - A Henrietta man who allegedly burned a landmark buoy in Key West was caught after being recognized as a stingy customer by a Florida bartender.

The Miami Herald reported that bartender Cameron Briody saw webcam footage of the arson, and recognized a tourist who had ordered three drinks on New Year’s Eve -- but never left a tip.

Briody and his manager reportedly then matched credit card receipts and security videos from the bar to help police crack the case.

Skylar Rae Jacobson, 21, was arrested after allegedly defacing the area’s landmark buoy at around 3:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. He and 21-year-old David B. Perkins, Jr., of Leesburg, Florida are accused of setting fire to a Christmas tree they dragged to the location, with the flaming tree leaving a burnt three-by-seven-foot scar on the Southernmost Buoy, which is a popular tourist attraction in the area.

Police allege that Jacobson and Perkins were caught on multiple security cameras hiding from cars and taking cell phone photos of each other in front of the tree and buoy before running away from the scene.

Perkins and Jacobson are charged with criminal mischief with damages over $1,000, with the estimated damage set at over $5,000.

