Investigation launched into alleged racism at City View, Bowie game

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 and Bowie ISD are investigating an alleged act of racism that may have occurred at a game between City View ISD and Bowie High School last Friday.

Photos from the varsity basketball game at City View ISD show several students, alleged to be from Bowie High School, wearing banana and watermelon costumes. Spectators at the game reported hearing those students make monkey noises towards City View athletes.

City View Superintendent Tony Bushong confirmed that he and other WFISD coaches spoke with Bowie officials at multiple points during the game, asking them to take care of the matter. The Bowie officials reportedly replied that students frequently wear the costumes to athletic events, including during a game with Henrietta on Jan. 4.

However, Henrietta officials reportedly revealed they did not have the same experience, according to Bushong. News Channel 6 has reached out to Henrietta coaches for comment.

Bowie ISD Superintendent J. Blake Enlow shared the following statement after being contacted by News Channel 6:

Bowie ISD is aware of the allegations circulating on social media regarding events at a recent basketball game. First and foremost, Bowie ISD condemns racism and discrimination of any kind in the strongest terms possible, and we take allegations of this nature very seriously. The District is conducting a thorough investigation and will take any appropriate actions to ensure that other teams feel safe when competing against our District. As the investigation is still ongoing, and due to student confidentiality laws, the District will have no further comment on this matter at this time.

Blake also shared that he had been in communication with Bushong since Friday, and that he trusted Bushong’s information to be accurate.

