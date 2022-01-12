It’s almost time to file your taxes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Over the past few years, filing taxes were delayed due to COVID but this year the IRS said the filing will be two weeks earlier compared to last year, which means taxpayers can file on time.

Here are a few things you may want to know when preparing your taxes. Make sure to bring all of your information, including if you received stimulus payments.

Genevieve Anderson, program coordinator for VITA, said it could be helpful to be patient with the IRS. They could still be backed up and remember if you don’t get your refund on time, just add more patience to your list.

“Six months seems to be a pretty good average,” said Anderson. “As I said, I have a family member who’s waiting 10 months now and still has not got their refund because near as I can assess, because of the stimulus and having to reconcile everything.”

Anderson said her office will open on Jan. 25 for anyone who needs help with their taxes. You can start to file your taxes on Jan. 24.

