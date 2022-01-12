Man arrested after damaging American jet in Honduras released

(AP) - A passenger arrested in Honduras for damaging the cockpit of an American Airlines jet during boarding has been released by authorities.

American Airlines says the passenger entered the open cockpit of the jet that was preparing to take off in Honduras, and he damaged the plane before crew members and police could stop him.

The flight scheduled to depart for Miami on Tuesday afternoon was delayed for hours until a replacement plane could be arranged.

The flight arrived in Florida early Wednesday, about eight hours late.

The passenger arrested in the incident, however, was released by authorities in Honduras who said that American Airlines did not press charges.

The Texas airline did not immediately confirm that it did not seek to press charges Wednesday.

The flight had 121 passengers and six crew members.

