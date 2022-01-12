Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man arrested after mother takes pot brownies to card game at senior center, court docs say

By Jessica Brown and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TABOR, S.D. (KTIV/Gray News) – A teacher in South Dakota was arrested after officials said his mother unknowingly brought a batch of pot brownies he baked to a card game at a senior center.

KTIV reports court documents say several people called 911 Jan. 4 for possible poisoning at the Tabor Senior Center.

Each of the patients had been at the senior center for a card game earlier that day.

After investigating, the responding deputy believed that all patients were under the influence of THC from a batch of brownies brought to the center.

According to officials, 46-year-old Michael Koranda, an elementary school teacher, told police he had baked a pan of brownies using half a pound of THC butter he had gotten over the weekend in Colorado.

His mother took the brownies to her card game, not knowing they were made with THC.

Koranda was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports indicate two toddlers, ages 1 and 2, were found alone and tied up in a bedroom in San...
Reports: 2 toddlers found tied up in San Antonio home
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 369 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Tuesday
Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Burkburnett ISD schools will close for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 cases.
Burkburnett ISD to close for rest of week due to rise in COVID cases
Eight cars were burglarized on the night of Jan. 10, according to WFPD.
Surveillance footage shows suspected car burglar

Latest News

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the...
Scientists discover giant 180-million-year-old ‘sea dragon’ fossil in UK
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Soaring COVID-19 cases renew US debate over mask mandates
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Police: $1 million in illegal drugs, commercial-grade pill press seized in Louisiana
FILE - Boats prepare to tow giant Olympic rings as they are removed from the waterfront area at...
Man charged with giving Olympic athletes performance drugs
FILE - Signs about social distancing and other protocols are seen about the theme park as...
Universal workers must be vaccinated or get weekly testing