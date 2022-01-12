School districts close after COVID surge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Multiple school districts in the areas surrounding Wichita Falls have announced closures as they battle an influx of COVID-19 cases, particularly among faculty and staff members.

Ashley Thomas of WFISD told KAUZ that while the district has seen an increase in the number of staff members who are out, they do not currently have plans to close.

News Channel 6 has curated a list of the closures, which can be seen below:

Newcastle ISD will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 13 due to staff illness. They were already scheduled to close on Friday, Jan. 14 due to a stock show. However, extracurriculars will continue as usual.

Burkburnett ISD announced it would close until Jan. 18.

Vernon ISD will be closed until Jan. 18 due to an extreme staff shortage.

Electra ISD is closed until Jan. 18. All extracurricular activities, including FFA, athletics and cheer competitions, will continue as scheduled.

