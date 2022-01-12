Email City Guide
United Regional temporarily adds COVID test site, expands hours

United Regional to require all employees, providers to be vaccinated
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Regional announced Wednesday that it would temporarily expand testing hours and open an additional testing site.

Starting on Jan. 12, drive-through testing hours at the Barnett Rd. Medical Building tent changed to:

  • Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, drive-through testing will be available at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center at 111 N. Burnett St. starting on Tuesday, Jan. 18 during the following hours:

  • Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The hospital noted that patients would not be evaluated by a healthcare provider while at testing sites, and recommended scheduling an appointment due to United Regional receiving an extremely high volume of calls.

The hospital concluded its statement by saying, “We appreciate your patience and understanding as we go through yet another COVID surge.”

