Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF YMCA holds vaccine clinic with United Regional

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The YMCA of Wichita Falls partnered with United Regional to host a free vaccine clinic for community members on Tuesday.

A hospital nurse was on-site to administer flu shots as well as first, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during the clinic. While the event was free and open to the public, there wasn’t an expectation of how many people would attend.

“If one person got vaccinated, we’re happy, because it’s one other person that can be safe,” AJ Hernandez, president and CEO of YMCA of Wichita Falls, said.

United Regional reached out to the YMCA to host the clinic because of its location and reputation as a pillar of the community, according to Hernandez. The hospital had reportedly been having trouble with people who wanted to get the vaccine, but couldn’t easily travel to get it.

Hernandez also got his booster shot during the event, and took it like a champ.

“I want to do it for the community, as well as being responsible for my family and everybody that comes to the Y,” Hernandez said. “I had to do my part, and today was it!”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports indicate two toddlers, ages 1 and 2, were found alone and tied up in a bedroom in San...
Reports: 2 toddlers found tied up in San Antonio home
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 369 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Tuesday
Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Burkburnett ISD schools will close for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 cases.
Burkburnett ISD to close for rest of week due to rise in COVID cases
Eight cars were burglarized on the night of Jan. 10, according to WFPD.
Surveillance footage shows suspected car burglar

Latest News

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 369 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Tuesday
MLK Prayer Breakfast celebrates 31 years
COVID-19 cancels MLK Breakfast
Burkburnett ISD schools will close for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 cases.
Burkburnett ISD to close for rest of week due to rise in COVID cases
There are currently 47 hospitalizations and 593 new recoveries to report in the county.
232 new coronavirus cases reported in Wichita County