WF YMCA holds vaccine clinic with United Regional

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The YMCA of Wichita Falls partnered with United Regional to host a free vaccine clinic for community members on Tuesday.

A hospital nurse was on-site to administer flu shots as well as first, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during the clinic. While the event was free and open to the public, there wasn’t an expectation of how many people would attend.

“If one person got vaccinated, we’re happy, because it’s one other person that can be safe,” AJ Hernandez, president and CEO of YMCA of Wichita Falls, said.

United Regional reached out to the YMCA to host the clinic because of its location and reputation as a pillar of the community, according to Hernandez. The hospital had reportedly been having trouble with people who wanted to get the vaccine, but couldn’t easily travel to get it.

Hernandez also got his booster shot during the event, and took it like a champ.

“I want to do it for the community, as well as being responsible for my family and everybody that comes to the Y,” Hernandez said. “I had to do my part, and today was it!”

