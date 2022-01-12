Email City Guide
WFAFB mobile pantry stop scheduled for Thursday

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank mobile pantry has one stop scheduled for this week.
By Dakota Mize
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank mobile pantry has one stop scheduled for this week.

Mobile pantry officials will be at City View Baptist Church on Thursday, Jan. 13, from 2-4 p.m. Next week, they’ll head to Legacy Church of God on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

The full mobile pantry schedule for January can be found below:

WFAFB Mobile pantry to make two stops this week
