Wilbarger General Hospital feels impact of rising COVID cases

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - This week is one of the worst for Texas when it comes to COVID. Numbers were expected to skyrocket, and they did. In Texoma, staff at the Wilbarger General Hospital aren’t giving as they battle rising cases.

“There’s tight staffing in a lot of departments,” Krystal White, infection and prevention director at Wilbarger General Hospital, said.

The numbers come as no surprise to her.

“Starting a little bit before Thanksgiving, it had started to increase. We really expected to see the numbers start to increase substantially with the holidays and with school starting back, we really figured we would start to see a lot more younger kids,” White added.

On the staffing side of the hospital, interim CNO Leah Saylor said her staff is hanging in doing all that they, but they are stressed.

“I think everybody is stressed out, but the pandemic has become the new norm but we have daily challenges and the flow, and there is a lot of stress involved,” said Saylor.

Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital could also be feeling pressure from the increase. According to their Facebook Page, they have 41 active cases as of Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2021 - only 11 days into the new year.

“We’ve already had 159 positives so the first 10 days of this month, we have a higher number of positive cases than all but one monthly total for the entire pandemic,” said White.

