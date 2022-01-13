2022 University Kiwanis Club Pancake Festival postponed indefinitely

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - University Kiwanis Club has postponed their 66th Pancake Festival indefinitely. The festival was scheduled to take place on Jan. 29.

Club officials said the postponement was due to the rise in COVID cases, area schools announcing temporary closures, policy provisions from Kiwanis International and recommendations from the health district.

Those who would like to refund their tickets should mail them with a return address to University Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 2421, Wichita Falls, TX 76307.

Tickets purchased at Market Street or other United locations cannot be returned in store. Tickets should be mailed to the above address before the deadline of March 1, 2022.

From University Kiwanis Club:

Based on:

The recent rise in positive Omicron (COVID) cases in Wichita and surrounding counties; Area School closing recently announced; Certain Policy provisions of Kiwanis International; and Recommendations from Wichita County Health Department and United Regional Health Care

The Wichita Falls University Kiwanis Club has decided to postpone indefinitely the Pancake Festival scheduled for Saturday, January 29, 2022.

We want to express our sincere appreciation to all our Sponsors and the Citizens of Wichita Falls and surrounding communities who have helped us plan this event and support provided in prior years, and regret having to cancel at this late date.

For those that desire a refund of tickets already purchased, please mail the original tickets to us and include a self-addressed (return address), stamped envelope to:

University Kiwanis Club

P.O. Box 2421

Wichita Falls, TX 76307

If you purchased your tickets at Market Street or other United Food Store location, please do not request your refund from that location.

Please be sure to mail your tickets to the above address before the deadline of March 1, 2022. Please allow 2-3 weeks after March 1, 2022 for your refund check to be received.

Alternatively, for those that desire, you may consider this a contribution to our Club to be used for the Youth activities that we support each year, and this would be greatly appreciated to help us continue our support during these difficult times. Please note that no contributions are used to cover any administrative overhead or other non-charitable expenses.

For pancake tickets and/or sausage orders already place on-line from our website, we will mail to your address as shown in the transaction a check once all our transactions have been posted and cleared.

Thank you for your continued support of the Wichita Falls University Kiwanis Club.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.