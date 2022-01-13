450 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Thursday
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 450 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Thursday.
72 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized, according to health officials. Six deaths and 2,159 cases have been reported so far this week.
|DATE
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
|4
|50s, 60s (2), 80s
|940
|59
|Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022
|1
|60s
|369
|55
|Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022
|1
|50s
|400
|64
|Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
|0
|--
|450
|72
Last week, the health district reported a total of eight deaths, 1,302 cases and 593 recoveries.
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.