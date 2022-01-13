450 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 450 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Thursday.

72 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized, according to health officials. Six deaths and 2,159 cases have been reported so far this week.

DATE DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 4 50s, 60s (2), 80s 940 59 Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 1 60s 369 55 Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 1 50s 400 64 Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 0 -- 450 72

Last week, the health district reported a total of eight deaths, 1,302 cases and 593 recoveries.

