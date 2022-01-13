Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

450 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Thursday

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(KLTV Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 450 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Thursday.

72 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized, according to health officials. Six deaths and 2,159 cases have been reported so far this week.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Jan. 10, 2022450s, 60s (2), 80s94059
Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022160s36955
Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022150s40064
Thursday, Jan. 13, 20220--45072

Last week, the health district reported a total of eight deaths, 1,302 cases and 593 recoveries.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Channel 6 is investigating allegations made about racially-targeted tactics at a high...
Investigation launched into alleged racism at City View, Bowie game
Multiple school districts in the areas surrounding Wichita Falls have announced closures as...
UPDATED: School districts close after COVID surge
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Henrietta man who burned FL buoy caught after bartender tip
Graduation ceremonies for all three high school in the WFISD will be at the MPEC Saturday....
WFISD adjusting to increased COVID cases among staff
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday

Latest News

When the Carrigan testing center closed because of a lack of supplies in September, they said...
Carrigan Center closed again due to lack of test kits
A strong cold front arrives Friday night
The arts center has classes for watercolor, anime and pop-art.
Kemp Center for the Arts to continue classes through rising COVID cases
Those who own bars, restaurants, and even arcades in Downtown Wichita Falls were in attendance.
Downtown WF businesses take success into their own hands