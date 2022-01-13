Atmos Energy donates $2K to Senior Junior Forum

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy is once again showing its support for the community.

Through its Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities Initiative, the company donated $2,000 to the Senior Junior Forum for the Midwestern State University Scholarship Fund.

Atmos Energy is wanting to assist the community in areas of energy assistance, food, kids’ literacy and education. The company made several donations throughout 2021 - recipients included school districts, nonprofits and community programs and services.

