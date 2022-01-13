Camp Fire North Texas candy sale starts Jan. 20

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Camp Fire North Texas candy sale is back for its 72nd year after missing last year due to COVID.

It will begin Jan. 20, where Camp Fire members will be selling candy at big events, to businesses and going door to door around Wichita Falls. All of the proceeds go toward numerous programs they have and the executive director said it gives them the opportunity to teach kids lessons that they might not get the opportunity to learn elsewhere.

“We talk about bullying, we tell them they shouldn’t talk on their phones to people they don’t know and try to keep them from getting into trouble in some way because they are wonderful children,” Bettye Ricks, executive director of Camp Fire North Texas, said.

The hope is that these programs will help grow these children to be good citizens in the future, and that teaching them skills at a young age can go a long way.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.