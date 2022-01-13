Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Carrigan Center closed again due to lack of test kits

When the Carrigan testing center closed because of a lack of supplies in September, they said...
When the Carrigan testing center closed because of a lack of supplies in September, they said they'd reopen in two weeks. No timeline has been given in this case.(Source: Times Daily)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD announced Thursday that COVID-19 testing at the Carrigan Center will be closed until further notice due to a lack of testing kits.

The school district has been fighting to stay open during the latest surge in the pandemic, which has seen other districts close down for the rest of the week due to staffing shortages. The Carrigan testing center was offering tests only for symptomatic students and staff, and the effects of the closure remain to be seen.

When the testing center closed in September due to a similar issue, it told the community it would reopen within two weeks after receiving new supplies, and advised students and faculty to reach out to primary care doctors or other community resources for COVID-19 testing in the meantime. In this case, no timeline has been given for when the district might receive more testing kits.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Channel 6 is investigating allegations made about racially-targeted tactics at a high...
Investigation launched into alleged racism at City View, Bowie game
Multiple school districts in the areas surrounding Wichita Falls have announced closures as...
UPDATED: School districts close after COVID surge
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Henrietta man who burned FL buoy caught after bartender tip
Graduation ceremonies for all three high school in the WFISD will be at the MPEC Saturday....
WFISD adjusting to increased COVID cases among staff
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday

Latest News

New Channel 6 is investigating allegations made about racially-targeted tactics at a high...
UPDATE: Investigation launched into alleged racism at City View, Bowie game
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
450 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Thursday
A strong cold front arrives Friday night
The arts center has classes for watercolor, anime and pop-art.
Kemp Center for the Arts to continue classes through rising COVID cases