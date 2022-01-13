Carrigan Center closed again due to lack of test kits

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD announced Thursday that COVID-19 testing at the Carrigan Center will be closed until further notice due to a lack of testing kits.

The school district has been fighting to stay open during the latest surge in the pandemic, which has seen other districts close down for the rest of the week due to staffing shortages. The Carrigan testing center was offering tests only for symptomatic students and staff, and the effects of the closure remain to be seen.

When the testing center closed in September due to a similar issue, it told the community it would reopen within two weeks after receiving new supplies, and advised students and faculty to reach out to primary care doctors or other community resources for COVID-19 testing in the meantime. In this case, no timeline has been given for when the district might receive more testing kits.

