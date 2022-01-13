Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

DPS encourages Texans to use iWatchTexas

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Although there were thankfully no school shootings in Texas during the 2020-2021 school year, DPS troopers are reminding students, parents and teachers about the iWatchTexas program.

The valuable tool is a partnership between communities and law enforcement and uses citizen-sourced tips on suspicious activity to prevent potential criminal acts.

Tips can be reported through the website, the free mobile app or by calling (844) 643-2251.

All reports are confidential. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Channel 6 is investigating allegations made about racially-targeted tactics at a high...
Investigation launched into alleged racism at City View, Bowie game
Multiple school districts in the areas surrounding Wichita Falls have announced closures as...
UPDATED: School districts close after COVID surge
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Henrietta man who burned FL buoy caught after bartender tip
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday
University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls makes this breakfast-filled event possible every year...
2022 University Kiwanis Club Pancake Festival postponed indefinitely

Latest News

The arts center has classes for watercolor, anime and pop-art.
Kemp Center for the Arts to continue classes through rising COVID cases
Those who own bars, restaurants, and even arcades in Downtown Wichita Falls were in attendance.
Downtown WF businesses take success into their own hands
Graduation ceremonies for all three high school in the WFISD will be at the MPEC Saturday....
WFISD adjusting to increased COVID cases among staff
Camp Fire North Texas candy sale starts Jan. 20
Camp Fire North Texas candy sale starts Jan. 20