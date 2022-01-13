Firefighters respond to fire on Cheryl Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Cheryl Street on Wednesday.

Firefighters said nobody was home at the time of the fire, and that there were no injuries to report.

The fire reportedly started in one of the bedrooms and it remains under investigation.

