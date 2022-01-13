Hospice of Wichita Falls to start COVID loss support group

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is starting a support group to give people who lost loved ones the opportunity to grieve in a safe place.

The support group will allow anyone dealing with the pain of losing someone due to COVID space to mourn and express their emotions, whether it be sadness, anger or guilt. A licensed professional counselor at Hospice said people can have a hard time struggling with pain and loss.

“Other people have experienced some of the same feelings, some of the same struggles that they’re dealing with, that they can know that they’re not alone and share their feelings and support each other,” said Sheryl Mahon Davidson, Licensed Professional Counselor.

The support group starts Feb. 3 and will run through March 10 on Thursdays in the Meet the Circle room at Hospice of Wichita Falls. For more information, call Sheryl at (940) 691-0982 ex. 4613.

