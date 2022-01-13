Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Hospice of Wichita Falls to start COVID loss support group

Coming together to share feelings
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is starting a support group to give people who lost loved ones the opportunity to grieve in a safe place.

The support group will allow anyone dealing with the pain of losing someone due to COVID space to mourn and express their emotions, whether it be sadness, anger or guilt. A licensed professional counselor at Hospice said people can have a hard time struggling with pain and loss.

“Other people have experienced some of the same feelings, some of the same struggles that they’re dealing with, that they can know that they’re not alone and share their feelings and support each other,” said Sheryl Mahon Davidson, Licensed Professional Counselor.

The support group starts Feb. 3 and will run through March 10 on Thursdays in the Meet the Circle room at Hospice of Wichita Falls. For more information, call Sheryl at (940) 691-0982 ex. 4613.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Channel 6 is investigating allegations made about racially-targeted tactics at a high...
Investigation launched into alleged racism at City View, Bowie game
Multiple school districts in the areas surrounding Wichita Falls have announced closures as...
UPDATED: School districts close after COVID surge
Reports indicate two toddlers, ages 1 and 2, were found alone and tied up in a bedroom in San...
Reports: 2 toddlers found tied up in San Antonio home
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Henrietta man who burned FL buoy caught after bartender tip
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday

Latest News

The student loan repayment freeze has been extended until May 1.
Student loan repayment freeze extension helps borrowers
Pictured left to right: Senior Junior Forum President Annette Barfield and Atmos Energy Manager...
Atmos Energy donates $2K to Senior Junior Forum
Consumer prices rising in all aspects of life.
Inflation hits 40-year high
University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls makes this breakfast-filled event possible every year...
2022 University Kiwanis Club Pancake Festival postponed indefinitely