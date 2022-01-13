HS students playing at state music ensemble

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two local high school students have been chosen to take part in a state-wide music competition.

Amberly Schell and Jun Park, two Rider high school students, have been selected to perform in the Texas All-State Music Ensemble on Feb. 12 in San Antonio.

Their performance will be part of the 2022 Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Clinic/Convention, the nation’s largest music educator’s convention. Over 30,000 people are expected to attend TMEA’s first in-person convention since 2020.

This will be Schell’s second and Jun’s first time to perform as a member of the TMEA All-State organization. An All-State classification is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. Only the top 2.6% of musicians who enter will become All-State musicians.

Initially, 70,000 students enter the TMEA All-State competition process by performing music for a panel of judges. The judges’ rankings at this level determine a select group of musicians to advance from their Region to compete in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians from the Area competitions qualify to perform in the TMEA All-State competitions. This year, 1,875 students were selected to perform in the 18 All-State ensembles.

Schell and Jun will take part in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally-recognized conductors and close the Convention with their performance.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.