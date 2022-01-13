Email City Guide
HS students playing at state music ensemble

Amberly Schell and Jun Park from Rider High School were selected.
Amberly Schell and Jun Park from Rider High School were selected.(WFISD)
By Emily Beaman
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two local high school students have been chosen to take part in a state-wide music competition.

Amberly Schell and Jun Park, two Rider high school students, have been selected to perform in the Texas All-State Music Ensemble on Feb. 12 in San Antonio.

Their performance will be part of the 2022 Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Clinic/Convention, the nation’s largest music educator’s convention. Over 30,000 people are expected to attend TMEA’s first in-person convention since 2020.

This will be Schell’s second and Jun’s first time to perform as a member of the TMEA All-State organization. An All-State classification is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. Only the top 2.6% of musicians who enter will become All-State musicians.

Initially, 70,000 students enter the TMEA All-State competition process by performing music for a panel of judges. The judges’ rankings at this level determine a select group of musicians to advance from their Region to compete in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians from the Area competitions qualify to perform in the TMEA All-State competitions. This year, 1,875 students were selected to perform in the 18 All-State ensembles.

Schell and Jun will take part in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally-recognized conductors and close the Convention with their performance.

