Intentional killings of police officers reached 20-year high in 2021, FBI says

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Intentional killings of police officers reached a 20-year high in 2021, according to a new report from the FBI.

The FBI data shows 73 officers died in the line of duty in targeted killings. That marked the highest total recorded by the agency since 1995, excluding officers killed in the Sept. 11 attacks.

The FBI reported 55 officers were killed by gunfire in 2021 through the end of November. That’s up from 39 in the same time frame in both 2020 and 2019.

Separately, 56 officers were killed accidentally while in the line of duty last year. That’s up from 46 in 2020.

