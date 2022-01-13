UPDATE: Investigation launched into alleged racism at City View, Bowie game

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Photos from a basketball game at City View ISD allegedly show several students, alleged to be from Bowie High School, wearing banana and watermelon costumes. Spectators at the game reported hearing those students allegedly make monkey noises toward City View athletes.

City View Superintendent Tony Bushong confirmed that he spoke with Bowie ISD Superintendent Blake Enlow during the game.

Bowie ISD Superintendent J. Blake Enlow shared the following statement after being contacted by News Channel 6:

Bowie ISD is aware of the allegations circulating on social media regarding events at a recent basketball game. First and foremost, Bowie ISD condemns racism and discrimination of any kind in the strongest terms possible, and we take allegations of this nature very seriously. The District is conducting a thorough investigation and will take any appropriate actions to ensure that other teams feel safe when competing against our District. As the investigation is still ongoing, and due to student confidentiality laws, the District will have no further comment on this matter at this time.

Enlow also shared that he had been in communication with Bushong since Friday.

Bushong said that he does not know if the acts of Bowie students were intentionally racist or not.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.