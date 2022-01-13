Kemp Center for the Arts to continue classes through rising COVID cases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kemp Center for the Arts staff said that while they have had to postpone one of their biggest events this week, the Kemp Karnevale due to COVID-19 cases, they have no plans on closing their doors to families taking any of the eight classes the center offers.

Staff said in a week, they serve 75 children and even adults through their watercolor, anime, and pop-art classes, and feel in times like these, giving individuals the spaces to express themselves is important now more than ever.

“When children are in a climate of stress, when there’s a lot of cultural stress happening, having an outlet a creative outlet where they can do art or music or writing or something like that can help,” said Kristine Thueson, program coordinator at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

If they do close anytime soon, it will be because they are following guidelines set out by Wichita Falls ISD. But in the meantime, classrooms and tools are heavily sanitized before and after each class, masks are recommended and each class has a minimum of seven students.

