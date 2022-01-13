Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man loses 200 lbs. in weight loss journey after COVID puts him out of business

During the pandemic, Joshua Swiger dieted and exercised his way to half the size he used to be...
During the pandemic, Joshua Swiger dieted and exercised his way to half the size he used to be when he weighed 400 pounds. Now as a fitness trainer, he's inspiring others to get healthy.(Courtesy: Joahua Swiger)
By Jim Mendoza and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Several days a week, Joshua Swiger works out at a park in Makakilo, Hawaii using his body weight to build muscle and burn fat.

“I try to do a hike once or twice a week. I mix it up a lot. I end up doing some sort of activity pretty much every day,” he told HawaiiNewsNow.

A couple of years ago, fitness was the furthest thing from Swiger’s mind. In January 2020, he was contestant on the game show “Jeopardy!”

“I became known for being the aloha shirt guy on ‘Jeopardy!’” he said.

The married father weighed more than 400 pounds at the time.

“I was not just overweight, not just obese, but according to the charts morbidly obese,” he said.

When the pandemic hit, Swiger owned a small tour company that went under when tourism dried up.

“The summer was going to be really great for me, and the business 100% shut down in a matter of days,” he said.

The storm cloud turned out to have a silver lining, though. While he searched for jobs and tightened his belt, he took a hard look at himself.

“I didn’t feel like I was that big until I looked in a mirror, then I would say, ‘Oh, my goodness!’” he said.

It flipped a switch in his way of thinking and set him on a journey to lose weight. He began simply by watching his diet and doing easy exercises with his kids.

To his surprise, the pounds fell from his frame.

“I’m pretty sure that in another five or six years I would have seen some very serious health problems,” he said. “I don’t think I would have done this without the pandemic, and that’s a really weird thing to say. "

Swiger is half the man he used to be. He just reached his weight goal, tipping the scale at a fit 200 pounds. Even his career has been transformed. He’s now a personal trainer and fitness instructor.

“My mission from now on is to encourage and inspire as many people as I can so that they can do impossible things too,” he said.

Copyright 2022 HawaiiNewsNow via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Channel 6 is investigating allegations made about racially-targeted tactics at a high...
Investigation launched into alleged racism at City View, Bowie game
Multiple school districts in the areas surrounding Wichita Falls have announced closures as...
UPDATED: School districts close after COVID surge
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Henrietta man who burned FL buoy caught after bartender tip
Graduation ceremonies for all three high school in the WFISD will be at the MPEC Saturday....
WFISD adjusting to increased COVID cases among staff
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder and president of the pro gun rights organization Oath Keepers...
Founder of Oath Keepers, 10 others charged with seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.
Twitter, Meta among tech giants subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during an...
Queen removes Prince Andrew’s military roles, patronages
FILE - In this image provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation,...
California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole
FILE - The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in...
Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B