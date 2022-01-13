Email City Guide
Mild Through Friday

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - South winds will warm us into the 70s both Thursday and Friday with a good supply of sunshine. However, a big storm system and cold front are set to rush through Friday night with cold and blustery weather behind it. Saturday will likely see temperatures not getting out of the 30s. The good news is the cold should be short-lived as we warm up a little into next week.

Tracking a Big Front for the Weekend
Another cold front arrives Friday night
Colder for the Weekend
