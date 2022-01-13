Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

New species of rain frog discovered in Panama named after Greta Thunberg

A new species of rain frog discovered in Panama was named after Greta Thunberg
A new species of rain frog discovered in Panama was named after Greta Thunberg(CNN, Zookeys)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A new species of rain frog discovered by scientists in Panama was named after Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

According to a study published in the scientific journal Zookeys, the pristimantis gretathunbergae has distinctive black eyes unique to Central American rain frogs.

Scientists say the habitat of the new frog, Greta Thunberg, is threatened due to climate change and deforestation for plantations and cattle pastures.

The scientists say that there are at least 13 pristimantis frogs known to occur in Panama.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Channel 6 is investigating allegations made about racially-targeted tactics at a high...
Investigation launched into alleged racism at City View, Bowie game
Multiple school districts in the areas surrounding Wichita Falls have announced closures as...
UPDATED: School districts close after COVID surge
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Henrietta man who burned FL buoy caught after bartender tip
Graduation ceremonies for all three high school in the WFISD will be at the MPEC Saturday....
WFISD adjusting to increased COVID cases among staff
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - In this image provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation,...
California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.
Twitter, Meta among tech giants subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
The Supreme Court has blocked the Biden Administration's efforts to mandate COVID-19 vaccines...
Supreme Court blocks large business vaccine mandate
President Joe Biden met privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit intended to...
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills