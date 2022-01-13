A strong cold front arrives Friday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 73 with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 36 with clouds across the area.

Friday, we will have a high of 73 with cloudy skies. We may have a few areas of light mist throughout the day.

However, late Friday, a cold front will arrive. This cold front will cause temps to fall into the mid-30s. Saturday, we will only have a high of 37 with windy conditions.

Wind speeds will be between 25 and 35 mph. Gusts could reach as high as 50 mph.

We are currently keeping a close eye on the surface low-pressure system on Saturday. Depending on the location of this low, we may have a few light flurries in the area.

However, as of Thursday morning, it appears as if this system will be to the northwest.

