A strong cold front arrives Friday night

By Garrett James
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 73 with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 36 with clouds across the area.

Friday, we will have a high of 73 with cloudy skies. We may have a few areas of light mist throughout the day.

However, late Friday, a cold front will arrive. This cold front will cause temps to fall into the mid-30s. Saturday, we will only have a high of 37 with windy conditions.

Wind speeds will be between 25 and 35 mph. Gusts could reach as high as 50 mph.

We are currently keeping a close eye on the surface low-pressure system on Saturday. Depending on the location of this low, we may have a few light flurries in the area.

However, as of Thursday morning, it appears as if this system will be to the northwest.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
