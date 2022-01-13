WFFD investigating fire on Jacqueline Road

Email City Guide
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened in the 3000 block of Jacqueline Road.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the home upon their arrival. It took about 45 minutes to control the fire.

A man was reportedly seen jumping from a window to escape the fire - WFFD officials said he was not injured.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

