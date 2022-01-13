WFISD adjusting to increased COVID cases among staff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In the last two days, Wichita Falls ISD has had nearly 200 staff members out to due to COVID and vacancies in the classrooms throughout the district.

In light of the staffing shortage, WFISD has combined certain classes and even had central office staff members go to various schools to fill in. With the changes in place, Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said instruction will be affected.

“The impact with instruction is definitely less,” said Kuhrt. “Anytime you have somebody in there besides the child’s certified teacher, there’s less instruction that happens. We’re cognizant of that. Teachers are making adjustments to their lesson plans. They will go back and cover material that was maybe missed by students. They’re going to be relaxed on their expectations.”

Kuhrt said the district will stay open after the long weekend and hope a handful of staff are able to return after the extended time off.

