Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFPD looking for second suspect in vehicle burglaries

Can you identify this suspected vehicle burglar?
Can you identify this suspected vehicle burglar?(WFPD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police are searching for two people suspected of burglarizing multiple vehicles earlier this week.

Detectives recently discovered another surveillance video showing the second suspect checking the doors on two vehicles in the area of Van Dorn Drive and Laci Lane. They’re asking for the public’s help in identifying both suspects.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here. You can also call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

You never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

The original story and video of the first suspect can be found below:

The Wichita Falls Police Department asked the public Tuesday for help in identifying a suspect who was caught on video burglarizing multiple vehicles.

Eight unlocked cars near Van Dorn Dr. and Laci Lane were burglarized on the night of Jan. 10, according to police. One of the burglaries was captured on video. In the footage, a suspect can be seen taking a Carhartt jacket embroidered with the words “Wichita Industrial Sales” from a pickup truck.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Channel 6 is investigating allegations made about racially-targeted tactics at a high...
Investigation launched into alleged racism at City View, Bowie game
Multiple school districts in the areas surrounding Wichita Falls have announced closures as...
UPDATED: School districts close after COVID surge
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Henrietta man who burned FL buoy caught after bartender tip
Graduation ceremonies for all three high school in the WFISD will be at the MPEC Saturday....
WFISD adjusting to increased COVID cases among staff
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday

Latest News

WFPD looking for second suspect in car burglaries
WFPD looking for second suspect in car burglaries
MSU's Juanita Harvey Art Gallery is hosting the exhibition "Cara Romero: Mythos and Sub-Pop"...
MSU opens photography exhibit about Native American modernity
Amberly Schell and Jun Park from Rider High School were selected.
HS students playing at state music ensemble
New Channel 6 is investigating allegations made about racially-targeted tactics at a high...
UPDATE: Investigation launched into alleged racism at City View, Bowie game