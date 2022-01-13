WFPD looking for second suspect in vehicle burglaries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police are searching for two people suspected of burglarizing multiple vehicles earlier this week.

Detectives recently discovered another surveillance video showing the second suspect checking the doors on two vehicles in the area of Van Dorn Drive and Laci Lane. They’re asking for the public’s help in identifying both suspects.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here. You can also call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

You never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

The original story and video of the first suspect can be found below:

The Wichita Falls Police Department asked the public Tuesday for help in identifying a suspect who was caught on video burglarizing multiple vehicles.

Eight unlocked cars near Van Dorn Dr. and Laci Lane were burglarized on the night of Jan. 10, according to police. One of the burglaries was captured on video. In the footage, a suspect can be seen taking a Carhartt jacket embroidered with the words “Wichita Industrial Sales” from a pickup truck.

