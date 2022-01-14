Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

2 deaths, 569 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Friday

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(KLTV Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 569 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday.

81 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized, according to health officials. Eight deaths, 2,728 cases and 1,015 recoveries have been reported so far this week.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Jan. 10, 2022450s, 60s (2), 80s94059
Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022160s36955
Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022150s40064
Thursday, Jan. 13, 20220--45072
Friday, Jan. 14, 2022250s, 70s56981

Last week, the health district reported a total of eight deaths, 1,302 cases and 593 recoveries.

FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT

The Health District has 569 new cases to report for Friday, January 14th, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending January 14,2022 , to 2,728.

There is total of 8 deaths reported;  23,708 (50s);  23,178 (60s);  23,568 (80s) vaccinated-Moderna;  23,299 (60s) vaccinated-Pfizer;  25,566 (60s);  26,171 (50s) vaccinated-Pfizer;  24,194 (70s);  27,328 (50s).

For the week ending January 14, 2022, there are 2,728 new cases, 81 hospitalizations, and 1,015 new recoveries.

The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 78%.

To date, Wichita County has had 813 re-infections (up 257). There are also a total of 2,362 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 597). Of the 597 vaccine breakthrough cases this week,129 received a booster/third dose.

Of the 81 individuals hospitalized today, 36 are vaccine breakthrough cases (4 are also a re-infection)

For the week ending January 14, 2022, the positivity rate is 55%.

Starting next week, the Health District will change from reporting vaccine breakthrough cases as those who are “fully vaccinated” to those who are “up to date” on their vaccinations.  This change comes as a result of the CDC and DSHS modification to COVID-19 Vaccine Terminology that was issued earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple school districts in the areas surrounding Wichita Falls have announced closures as...
UPDATED: School districts close after COVID surge
Graduation ceremonies for all three high school in the WFISD will be at the MPEC Saturday....
WFISD adjusting to increased COVID cases among staff
A health worker collects a sample from a person being tested for COVID-19 at the Miguel Hidalgo...
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
New Channel 6 is investigating allegations made about racially-targeted tactics at a high...
Investigation launched into alleged racism at City View, Bowie game
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

Pet owners can still set up appointments to reclaim animals.
WF Animal Services Center temporarily closes to the public
A completed valentine card from a previous campaign.
VLB launches “Valentines for Veterans” campaign
Cold air returns Friday night
The 18 volunteers are working alongside Wilbarger law enforcement agencies.
Vernon - Wilbarger County Crime Stoppers stress importance of community tips