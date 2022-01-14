2 deaths, 569 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 569 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday.

81 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized, according to health officials. Eight deaths, 2,728 cases and 1,015 recoveries have been reported so far this week.

DATE DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 4 50s, 60s (2), 80s 940 59 Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 1 60s 369 55 Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 1 50s 400 64 Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 0 -- 450 72 Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 2 50s, 70s 569 81

Last week, the health district reported a total of eight deaths, 1,302 cases and 593 recoveries.

FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT

The Health District has 569 new cases to report for Friday, January 14th, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending January 14,2022 , to 2,728.

There is total of 8 deaths reported; 23,708 (50s); 23,178 (60s); 23,568 (80s) vaccinated-Moderna; 23,299 (60s) vaccinated-Pfizer; 25,566 (60s); 26,171 (50s) vaccinated-Pfizer; 24,194 (70s); 27,328 (50s).

The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 78%.

To date, Wichita County has had 813 re-infections (up 257). There are also a total of 2,362 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 597). Of the 597 vaccine breakthrough cases this week,129 received a booster/third dose.

Of the 81 individuals hospitalized today, 36 are vaccine breakthrough cases (4 are also a re-infection)

For the week ending January 14, 2022, the positivity rate is 55%.

Starting next week, the Health District will change from reporting vaccine breakthrough cases as those who are “fully vaccinated” to those who are “up to date” on their vaccinations. This change comes as a result of the CDC and DSHS modification to COVID-19 Vaccine Terminology that was issued earlier this week.

