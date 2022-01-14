Email City Guide
Boy aims to surf every day for 1,000 days

By News 12 New Jersey
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIGANTINE, N.J. (NEWS 12) - Surfing is a popular hobby for many who live near the ocean, but for ten-year old is taking it to the next level, even with snow on the ground!

Carter Doorley schleps his surfboard across knee-high snow drifts and ice to the beach in New Jersey.

It’s a snow day from school for Carter, but when it comes to this ten-year-old and surfing, there’s no such thing as a day off.

When COVID sent the state into lockdown in 2020, Carter vowed to keep busy by surfing every day. He’s kept at it for 590 days straight.

“I guess COVID because there was nothing else to do,” Carter responded when asked what makes him keep
the streak alive. “And since there is nothing else to do, why not keep doing it. It’s fun. And I got all these great things from doing it so I’m just going to keep doing it.”

The streak has earned Carter notoriety through news coverage and social media. It’s translated into some free gear and the ability to pay it forward. He’s raised money for a local animal rescue and collected food for a local soup kitchen.

At first, the goal was 100 days, then it was a year. Now, Carter is shooting for 1,000 days.

His mom Dawn Doorley is his driver and support staff, helping make sure the streak stays alive.

“Every time he reaches a milestone it gets bumped up,” Doorley said.

As any parent knows, time goes too fast and Doorley knows these moments are precious even if sometimes, it’s a slog.

“Me and Carter’s dad, we’re just so happy that he found his thing,” Doorley said. “And the ocean has always been his thing that kind of calms him and grounds him. And he’s so happy to be out there and we’re happy to help his passion every day.”

Carter’s enthusiasm and stoke is definitely contagious.

To put it in perspective, at the Jersey shore it’s been under 40 degrees lately and will reach single digits this weekend.

Copyright 2022 News 12 News Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

