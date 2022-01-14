Email City Guide
Boys and Girls Club of Vernon supporting families

Kids have what they need
City of Vernon
City of Vernon(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Boys and Girls Club of Vernon has started a closet for families and kids within the area who may need an extra hand with making it through a tough time.

Campsey’s Closet was founded six years ago but it’s supporting families now that schools are closed. Executive Director Sarah Hernandez of the Boys and Girls Clubs said the closet is an extra resource for the community and parents can stop by anytime from 3pm-5pm.

Hernandez said kids come to the club and need an immediate need...she helps them.

“We take them directly out to Campsey’s closet which is more like a building then a closet and we meet whatever need they may have. If we notice they’re overly hungry during snack time or if we notice that or if they’ve got holes in their shoes or their pants are too short we take them directly out there and meet that need,” said Hernandez.

