Cold air returns Friday night

By Garrett James
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 74 with cloudy skies. We may have a few areas of light mist throughout the day.

However, Friday evening, a cold front arrives. This cold front will cause temps to fall into the low-30s.

Saturday, we will only have a high of 37 with windy conditions. Wind speeds will be between 25 and 35 mph. Gusts could reach as high as 60 mph.

We are currently keeping a close eye on the surface low-pressure system on Saturday.

Depending on the location of this low, we may have a few flurries in the area. However, as of Friday morning, it appears as if this system will be to the northwest.

Latest News

